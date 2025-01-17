Tractor Supply Company’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting with the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce on Saturday at 8am

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The public and business community is invited to join the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce for Tractor Supply Company’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 8:00am located at 42126 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. Tractor Supply is the newest addition in the old Kmart Center, joining Grocery Outlet and Marshalls.

Come meet Store Manager Steven Youngs and his team, and explore their fantastic inventory including pet and animal feed and supplies, power tools, clothing, outdoor power equipment as well as lawn and garden supplies, plus fencing and so much more!

Enjoy complimentary coffee and free Tractor Supply swag while participating in exciting prize drawings and store giveaways! This event is FREE and open to the public–no registration required. Join the Big Bear Chamber in supporting the latest new local business in town and celebrate the success and growth of our Big Bear business community.