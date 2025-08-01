Grocery Outlet Announces “Free Groceries for Life” Sweepstakes

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Grocery discount retailer, Grocery Outlet Holding Corporation, has announced a “Free Groceries for Life” sweepstakes with prizes including free groceries for life, one year or one month beginning Wednesday, January 8th through Monday, March 31st. Our local Big Bear Grocery Outlet opened its doors in October 2024 along with Marshalls and Tractor Supply revitilizing the old Kmart building in Big Bear Lake.

The Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet corporation will award two grand prizes of Free Groceries for Life. The winnings will be shared in 12 $500 gift cards given annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The approximate retail value of that prize is $240,000. During the sweepstakes period, people can also enter to score free groceries for a year in the form of 12 $500 gift cards or free groceries for a month in the form of one $500 gift card. The sweepstakes is chain-wide across 10 states including California with two grand prizes of Free Groceries for Life to be awarded in addition to 10 prizes of Free Groceries for a Year and 20 prizes of Free Groceries for a Month.

According to Grocery Outlet, the number of sweepstakes entries participants receive will vary based on the purchase date, purchase amount, and items in shoppers’ baskets. To get started shoppers can use the grocer’s mobile app to add their phone number into the point-of-sale pin pad or show their app to the cashier at checkout.

“This sweepstakes puts the treasure in treasure hunt,” declared Eric Lindberg, Grocery Outlet’s chairman and interim president and CEO. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes to our loyal shoppers and any new ones that come along.” Winners will be announced in April. Full contest rules are posted online at https://www.groceryoutlet.com/fgfl.