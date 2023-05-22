Grocery Outlet, Tractor Supply Co. & Marshalls Are Coming to Big Bear!

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – The dormant Kmart building may again be teaming with life by the end of 2024 as two new retailers have confirmed their plans to join Grocery Outlet to occupy the space. Tractor Supply Company and Marshalls have each confirmed through representatives that they are planning to open locations in Big Bear Lake. Wood Investments Inc., the company that purchased the property earlier this year submitted an application for a minor modification to split the large building into three separate spaces and if everything goes to plan they will be filled by the three new companies, all of which will be new to the Big Bear Valley. More information on construction timelines will be published when it is available.

This is a segment from Ryan Orr’s Mountain Matters aired on KBHR-FM, 93.3 & 102.5 For these stories and more visit www.KBHR933.com or BigBearGrizzly.net.