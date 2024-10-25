Fall Season & Halloween Activities Plus a KBHR Remote Broadcast at Grocery Outlet

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – With the fall season and Halloween approaching, there are many fun activities for youth, teens and families to take advantage of.

Trunk or Treat: Tonight, October 25th, from 3pm to 7pm stop by the Big Bear Lake Farmer’s Market for “Trunk or Treat” for free candy and the last Friday night Farmer’s Market of the season located at Ski Beach/Meadow Park at 41220 Park Avenue in Big Bear Lake.

KBHR Remote Broadcast: Tomorrow, Saturday, October 26th, from 11 am to 1 pm, stop by Grocery Outlet for a Remote Broadcast with KBHR-FM radio with candy and treats and your chance to win Grocery Outlet gift cards. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and take home a free pumpkin, while supplies last, at the Kbear booth! The new Big Bear Lake Grocery Outlet is located at 42126 Big Bear Blouvard. Grocery Outlet will be joining Marshalls and Tractor Supply Company where Kmart once stood.

Treats & Trails – The Southern California Mountains Foundation hosts their annual “Treats and Trails” event on Rathbun Creek Trail in Moonridge this Saturday, October 26th, 12noon to 2pm for trick-or-treating. This is a family fun event so don’t forget to dress up in your favorite Halloween costume! The south entrance to Rathbun Creek Trail is located ath the corner of Elm Street (off of Moonridge Road) and Catalina Drive. The north entrance has access from the former Sizzler parking lot. Parking is free.

Pumpkin Patch: Also on Saturday, October 26th, 10am to 2pm, visit the Lions Club Pumpkin Patch and children aged 12 and under will receive one free pumpkin, while supplies last, when accompanied by an adult. There will be a bounce house, hay maze, carnival games and food with a costume contest at 12noon. Hosted by the Lions Club, this event will take place at the Snow Summit Base Area at 880 Summit Boulevard in Big Bear Lake.

Boo at the Zoo – The Big Bear Alpine Zoo hosts “Boo at the Zoo” on Saturday, October 26th, 10am to 3pm. Come dressed in your Halloween costume for trick or treating while exploring the Zoo! General admission tickets apply.

BBMR Ghoul Golf: Join Big Bear Mountain Resort on Saturday, October 26th from 7:45pm to 9pm for an exciting Halloween event at the Bear Mountain Golf Course Driving Range. For just $120, you and up to three (3) friends can enjoy an hour of golf with 125 glow balls and mat access. The Driving Range (located between holes 4 & 6) will be illuminated with glowing lights, and you’ll play with glowing balls for a unique experience. For those wanting to enjoy an evening under the stars without participating in the glow Driving Range experience, we will have plenty of free activities for all ages including live entertainment, a costume contest, a lit-up putting area, and one (1) showing of the movie Nightmare Before Christmas. Learn more by visiting the BBMR website at Ghoul Golf #3 page.

Mystery Maze – The Big Bear Moose Lodge hosts the “Mystery Maze” open Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm this weekend, October 25th and 26th with a special Halloween night opening on Thursday, October 31st, located at 39247 North Shore Drive in Fawnskin. Purchase tickets at the door for $6 for adults and 12 & under for $4. Proceeds go towards Moose Lodge charities.

Not So Scary Tales Variety Show – Celebrate the spooky season on Saturday, October 26th at 7pm at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center for “Not So Scary Tales” for one show only. Not So Scary Tales is a fun Performing Arts Competion with four categories in dance, theatre, vocal and instrumental music presented by the Arts Council of Big Bear Valley and coordinated by Diane Sloan Kubeja. Wear a costume to the show and get a FREE concession treat! Admission: $15 for Adults (18+), $13 for Senior Citizens (65+) & $10 for Kids. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center box office at 909-866-4970.

Halloween in the Village and Village Concert – Everyone is invited to celebrate Halloween in the Big Bear Lake Village on Halloween evening, Thursday, October 31st from 4pm to 7pm. Bring your little goblins for trick-or-treating door to door and booth to booth with merchants, service organizations and businesses throughout the Big Bear Lake Village on Pine Knot and Village Drive. Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive will be closed during the event but all public parking lots will remain open. Check out the Dog Costume Contest from 4pm to 4:30pm at the Copper Q located at 645 Pine Knot. And, stay for a free concert with The Spazmatics as they make their return to Big Bear! Internationally renowned as “The Ultimate 80s New Wave Tribute,” The Spazmatics come with all the awesome sounds, styles, and way cool dance steps from the decade we’ll never forget. The concert begins at 6pm to 9pm at Christmas Tree Corner on Village Drive.

Haunted Halls – The Big Bear Rotary Interact Club hosts “Haunted Halls” on Thursday, October 31st, 5pm to 9pm at 40940 Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Bear Lake, one block West of the Village. Explore the the halls with spooky skits in “classrooms”. The event is no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to local charities and local high school scholarships.