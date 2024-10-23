Grocery Outlet Grand Opening Celebrations and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 7am on Thursday, October 24th!

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest stores in Big Bear Lake on Thursday, October 24th at 11 a.m. The grand opening event follows the store’s soft opening on October 4th. The store’s opening was previously delayed from September 19th due to the Line Fire.

The public is invited to attend tomorrow’s ceremony with the chance to win free groceries, play the prize wheel, enjoy vendor samples and giveaways, coffee and pastries and more!

Doors open at 7 a.m. on Thursday and the first 100 customers will receive a Bliss Buck gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. The ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 11am.

The Big Bear Lake Grocery Outlet will be independently owned and operated by Adam and Tara Mazzella. During the event, the store’s independent operators will donate $1,000 to the local non-profit, Believers Chapel.

Then, return on Saturday, October 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Remote Broadcast with KBHR-FM radio with candy and treats and your chance to win Grocery Outlet gift cards. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume on Saturday and take home a free pumpkin, while supplies last, at the Kbear booth!

The new Big Bear Lake Grocery Outlet is located at 42126 Big Bear Boulevard. Grocery Outlet will be joining Marshalls and Tractor Supply Company where Kmart once stood.