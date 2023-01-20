BIG BEAR MOUNTAIN RESORT EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO INCLUDE SNOW VALLEY

Big Bear Lake, Calif. – Big Bear Mountain Resort (BBMR), Southern California’s year-round home for
alpine good times, is expanding its operational footprint to include Snow Valley Mountain Resort after
the iconic destination was acquired by BBMR’s parent company, Alterra Mountain Company.
Under terms of the deal that was finalized on Jan. 20, 2023, BBMR, which includes Bear Mountain and
Snow Summit in Big Bear Lake, will oversee operations at Snow Valley immediately to create a three-
mountain experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, featuring Southern California’s most renowned alpine destinations.
“This is the next chapter of Big Bear Mountain Resort’s storied history,” said Wade Reeser, President of
Big Bear Mountain Resort. “Adding a destination as distinguished as Snow Valley to the BBMR family
will enable our guests and employees to enjoy a cohesive resort ecosystem across all three mountains
that is dedicated to providing the best outdoor recreation in Southern California and creating a culture
that is inclusive, inspirational, and fun.”
Located on State Route 18 above Running Springs, 11 miles west of Big Bear Lake, Snow Valley
features some of the region’s best beginner terrain, award-winning learning centers, and Southern
California’s only lift-served sledding.
“Snow Valley Mountain Resort has been a treasured destination since 1924 and together we will
continue its incredible legacy,” said Kevin Somes, Vice President and General Manager of Snow Valley
Mountain Resort. “By becoming a member of the Alterra Mountain Company family of resorts, Snow
Valley will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences to ski and snow enthusiasts in Southern
California, and beyond.”
Together, the three mountains boast the region’s most rideable terrain (687 acres), largest beginner
areas, and highest lift-served peak (8,805 feet), as well as several notable distinctions, including the
longest continually operating ski resort in Southern California (Snow Valley, est. 1924), home of the first
terrain park in North America (Bear Mountain, 1992), and site of the inaugural Winter X Games (Snow
Summit, 1997).
Operations will continue as usual at all three locations with Ikon Pass and BBMR season pass holders
expected to be able to use their passes at Snow Valley starting on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.