BIG BEAR MOUNTAIN RESORT EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO INCLUDE SNOW VALLEY

Big Bear Lake, Calif. – Big Bear Mountain Resort (BBMR), Southern California’s year-round home for

alpine good times, is expanding its operational footprint to include Snow Valley Mountain Resort after

the iconic destination was acquired by BBMR’s parent company, Alterra Mountain Company.

Under terms of the deal that was finalized on Jan. 20, 2023, BBMR, which includes Bear Mountain and

Snow Summit in Big Bear Lake, will oversee operations at Snow Valley immediately to create a three-

mountain experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, featuring Southern California’s most renowned alpine destinations.

“This is the next chapter of Big Bear Mountain Resort’s storied history,” said Wade Reeser, President of

Big Bear Mountain Resort. “Adding a destination as distinguished as Snow Valley to the BBMR family

will enable our guests and employees to enjoy a cohesive resort ecosystem across all three mountains

that is dedicated to providing the best outdoor recreation in Southern California and creating a culture

that is inclusive, inspirational, and fun.”

Located on State Route 18 above Running Springs, 11 miles west of Big Bear Lake, Snow Valley

features some of the region’s best beginner terrain, award-winning learning centers, and Southern

California’s only lift-served sledding.

“Snow Valley Mountain Resort has been a treasured destination since 1924 and together we will

continue its incredible legacy,” said Kevin Somes, Vice President and General Manager of Snow Valley

Mountain Resort. “By becoming a member of the Alterra Mountain Company family of resorts, Snow

Valley will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences to ski and snow enthusiasts in Southern

California, and beyond.”

Together, the three mountains boast the region’s most rideable terrain (687 acres), largest beginner

areas, and highest lift-served peak (8,805 feet), as well as several notable distinctions, including the

longest continually operating ski resort in Southern California (Snow Valley, est. 1924), home of the first

terrain park in North America (Bear Mountain, 1992), and site of the inaugural Winter X Games (Snow

Summit, 1997).

Operations will continue as usual at all three locations with Ikon Pass and BBMR season pass holders

expected to be able to use their passes at Snow Valley starting on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.