This Weekend: Watch for Cyclists, Get a Job, and Catch Some Great Music

This weekend in Big Bear is filled with a bike event, a job fair and an outdoor concert. The Tour de Big Big Bear will launch nearly 2000 bicycle riders Saturday morning from Bear Mountain to the North Shore. Most riders will ride to Snow Valley then back to Big Bear around Baldwin Lake. On Shay Road a large group of riders will break off to climb Onyx Summit while the others riders will head back to Bear Mountain and the finish line. By 1:00 PM most every rider will cross the finish line at the base of Bear Mountain in the Moonridge area.

Saturday also is the Big Bear Mountain Resort Job Fair. It will be held at the Big Bear LAke Convention Center on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This is a great opportunity to snag a fast paced and fun filled job for this winter season. Wages start at $19.00 per hour and include season passes for employees and their dependents along with family and friend lift tickets.

Saturday Evening will be an evening with DSB the #1 Journey tribute band opening with Police Academy. Music in the Mountains is a fundraiser for the Mountains Foundation to help educate and heal the forest with music.