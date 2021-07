Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Fawnskin Maintenance crew will be conducting a crack sealing operation on State Route 18 (SR-18) & State Route 38 (SR-38) in Big Bear City. This work will take place starting Thursday July 8th at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. This work will require a hard closure of northbound and southbound traffic on Greenway Dr. Commuters are encouraged to use Paradise Way or Division Drive as alternate routes.