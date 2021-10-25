Maintenance Work with Road Closure in Boulder Bay

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Fawnskin maintenance crew will be conducting tree removal and cleaning cuts for snow storage, with traffic control on State Route 18 (SR-18) in the City of Big Bear Lake. Work will take place Tuesday, October 26th from 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. This work will require a full closure

of SR-18 from the Big Bear Dam to Talbot Drive. Traffic will be detoured to SR-38 on North Shore Drive.