Maintenance Work on State Route 18 Artic Circle West of Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Dry Creek, Fawnskin, Burnt Mill and Camp Angelus Maintenance crews will be conducting rock fall removal, from a previous mudslide, along with multiple maintenance functions with traffic control on State Route 18 (SR-18) west of Big Bear.

Work will take place starting Monday, October 11th – Thursday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. This work will require a full closure of SR-18 from the Snow Valley west gate to the Big Bear Dam.

Additional work will resume Monday, October 18th – Thursday, October 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please plan ahead, and use SR-38 or SR-18 from Lucerne, if traveling during closure hours.