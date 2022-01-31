SR-330 Maintenance Operations Near Highland

Big Bear News – Highland, CA -The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Dry Creek Maintenance crew, will perform hillside cut cleaning, along with multiple maintenance functions and traffic control on State Route 330 (SR-330) near Highland.

Work will take place Tuesday, February 1st – Thursday, February 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This work will require a flagging operation, of one-way traffic on SR-330 from post miles 30-32.5.