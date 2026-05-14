The Bowling Barn Celebrates 20 Years With Chamber’s Excellence in Business Award

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Bowling Barn will be recognized at this year’s Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Breakfast and Awards program, where the venue will receive an Excellence in Business (Ebbie) Award. The honor highlights two decades of steady growth, community involvement, and dedicated leadership from owner Bill Ross.

Bill Ross has been coming to Big Bear since he was a child, long before he ever imagined owning one of the valley’s most iconic entertainment venues. His first business purchase in Big Bear came in 2005, when he bought the Hillcrest Lodge. A year later, during a night of bowling with friends, he asked the Bowling Barn’s owner if he’d be interested in selling. That simple question set the stage for a new chapter in Bill’s life and in Big Bear’s community story.

The Bowling Barn itself has lived many lives. Built as a bowling alley in the 1970s, it briefly transformed into a gym in the 1980s before being revived by Bob Meissner in 1992. On May 1, 2006, Bill Ross purchased the business, and this month marks his 20th year as owner and operator. Many of the Bowling Barn’s 26 employees have been there for two decades or more, a testament to the loyalty, culture, and family?style leadership that define the business. “I can’t thank my staff enough,” Bill says. “I couldn’t do any of this without them.”

For locals and visitors alike, the Bowling Barn is more than an entertainment venue. It’s a gathering place. League nights, held Monday through Thursday, are always full. Bill intentionally limits leagues to 12 to maintain the sense of community and connection that makes them special. While many resort?area bowling centers avoid leagues because they’re less profitable, Bill sees them as essential to the Bowling Barn’s identity. “We’re a place where the community can come to network, meet people, and be part of something,” he says.

After the COVID shutdown, the Bowling Barn emerged stronger than ever. Bill used the downtime to reinvest in the business by upgrading the arcade, enhancing food and beverage offerings, and refreshing the interior. In 2022, he installed a state?of?the?art LED wall, making the Bowling Barn only the second bowling alley in the entire country to have one at the time. The result was a surge in visitor volume, increased bowling and arcade revenue, and a renewed reputation as a must?visit Big Bear experience.

Running an entertainment venue in a mountain town comes with challenges, but Bill has never been one to stand still. He attends industry expos and conventions every year including the Bowl Expo, Amusement Expo, A360 and IAAPA, events to stay ahead of trends and continually improve the guest experience. “You always have to learn what’s out there,” he says. “At the Expos, there’s so much educational information you learn about in the industry and about yourself.”

This commitment to growth shows in every corner of the Bowling Barn. From digital scoring to arcade upgrades to themed events, the Bowling Barn is designed to create shared experiences. “We sell fun, experiences and memories,” Bill says. “A place where you can eat, drink, laugh, and enjoy time with friends and family of all ages.”

Behind the scenes, the Bowling Barn runs on a simple philosophy: treat people well. Bill hires based on personality and a genuine fit for the organization, looking for people who are friendly, upbeat, and naturally inclined to serve others. These are traits he models every day with his own staff. During peak seasons, he buys lunch for employees, and for the past four years, he’s taken the entire team on a cruise. He brings in extra help on busy days, uses 17 years of data to anticipate traffic, and keeps marketing fresh so the Bowling Barn stays top?of?mind for visitors. The result is a team that feels valued and customers who feel it too.

The Bowling Barn’s impact extends far beyond its lanes. Over the years, it has supported countless local causes from baseball teams to raffle donations. Today, one of its most meaningful partnerships is with the Big Bear Alpine Zoo, hosting an annual fundraiser that contributes significantly to the Zoo’s mission.

The Bowling Barn also collaborates with Visit Big Bear and the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing its role as a community anchor and tourism partner. “We hope we help keep people in town longer,” Bill says. “That benefits the whole Big Bear economy.”

After 20 years, Bill Ross still lights up when he talks about the Bowling Barn. He loves the energy, the families who return year after year, the locals who treat league night like a standing date, and the visitors who discover the Barn for the first time and leave smiling.

And he loves the motto that has guided the Bowling Barn for decades: “There’s always a party at the Bowling Barn.”

As the Bowling Barn celebrates two decades under Bill’s leadership, its legacy is clear: it’s a place where Big Bear comes together. A place where locals feel at home, visitors feel welcomed, and every generation finds something to enjoy. With continued investment, a dedicated team, and a commitment to treating people the right way, the Bowling Barn remains not just an entertainment venue but a cherished part of Big Bear’s story, past, present, and future.