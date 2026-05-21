Big Bear Vacations Honored With 2026 Excellence in Business Award

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This year, the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce proudly recognizes Big Bear Vacations with an Excellence in Business (EBBIE) Award, honoring a company that has shaped the region’s tourism landscape for nearly three decades.



The story begins more than a century ago with Shore Acres Lodge, founded in 1907 and known as Big Bear’s oldest vacation rental operation. But the modern chapter started on November 27, 1997, when Nick Lanza purchased the historic lodge. After 13 years working for Sherwin-Williams in San Jose, saving every dollar he could, Nick was ready to invest in something of his own. His father, who always kept a home in Big Bear, encouraged him to look toward the mountains. Nick has always loved the mountains and today calls himself a true blue mountain man. The purchase included 60 vacation home rental contracts, and Nick immediately recognized the opportunity. As he puts it, “When you have a lodge, you’re only as big as the walls the property holds.” The rental contracts were the key to growth.

Nick has always believed in Big Bear’s potential. He joined Visit Big Bear in 1997 and continues to serve on its Board. With new leadership and renewed momentum, he sees the valley moving closer to the future he has always envisioned. Visit Big Bear, Care for Big Bear, and the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce remain essential partners in this shared vision for a thriving, sustainable community.



A major evolution came when Jack Autiero stepped into the business. Nick saw in Jack a new generation with fresh ideas and a young outlook. These qualities have brought a fresh perspective to the company. Together, they have strengthened the organization’s foundation and helped position it for continued growth.



Doing business in Big Bear means adapting to shifting seasons, visitor patterns, and community needs. Big Bear Vacations has met these challenges by building a model that brings every major service under one roof. Maintenance, laundry, housekeeping, and homeowner support all operate in?house, creating a level of consistency, quality, and efficiency that strengthens their entire operation.



That commitment to innovation expanded in 2025 with the launch of “BBV On Demand”, a handyman and construction?style service offering landscaping, snow removal, remodels, and more and made available to anyone in the Big Bear Valley. This full?service, community?focused approach supports local homeowners while also allowing Big Bear Vacations employees to work year?round which is an important stabilizer in a seasonal economy.



Customer service and the guest experience remain at the heart of the company. They just launched their newest guest?experience tool, “BigBearBingo.com”, offering visitors a simple, fun way to discover and engage with what’s happening around town. Guests receive a personalized Bingo card with events during their stay. As they attend activities, they upload photos to mark off squares, and completing a row makes them eligible for a prize. It’s an easy, engaging way to connect visitors with Big Bear.

Operational Excellence is a core focus. Big Bear Vacations operates with a lean, improvement-driven mindset. Employees are encouraged to suggest new ideas, refine processes, and help the company adapt to a constantly changing industry. Their competitive advantage lies in having everything under one roof and a team that works as a unified whole.

Jack describes the culture as one of unity, with interconnected teams, shared purpose, and a commitment to showing up for one another. As he put it best, “We are a family.”

For Nick, the guiding philosophy is simple: “Do you love Big Bear or use Big Bear?” That question shapes how the company operates, how it serves guests and homeowners, and how it invests in the community. Loving Big Bear means being involved, being resilient and investing in its future.