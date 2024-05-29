Pre-Register Now for the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Breakfast Meeting and EBBIE Awards

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to join their colleagues for the Chamber’s Annual Membership Breakfast Meeting and Awards on Tuesday, June 4th. You will hear a “state of the Chamber” message from Executive Director, Ellen Clarke, and meet the 2024-2025 Board of Directors. In addition, the event will celebrate this year’s “Excellence in Business Award” recipients and enjoy a full buffet breakfast.

This year’s EBBIE recipients include Apples Bed and Breakfast Inn, Captain’s Anchorage Restaurant, and Chirp Nature Centers who will be honored with an EBBIE plaque and flowers, commendations by Big Bear elected official representatives, and year-long Chamber award benefits.

Pre-registration is needed for the Chamber’s Annual Membership Breakfast and Awards on Tuesday, June 4th, from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge at 40611 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake. The event is free for members of the Big Bear Chamber. Non-members are cordially invited to attend for $25 per person. Register today by clicking on the link below or contacting the Big Bear Chamber at 909-866-4607, extension 2.

https://business.bigbearchamber.com/events/details/annual-membership-meeting-breakfast-awards-28093