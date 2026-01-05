Big Bear Chamber Announces 2026 Excellence in Business Awards (EBBIE) Recipients

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recipients of the prestigious 2026 Excellence in Business Awards (EBBIES).

The 2026 EBBIE recipients are Big Bear Vacations, The Bowling Barn, and Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority (Mountain Transit). The recipients will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Breakfast and Awards on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Destination Big Bear in Big Bear Lake.

Big Bear Vacations began in November 1997 when Nick Lanza purchased Shore Acres Lodge and Vacation Rentals. Two years later, he rebranded the company to Big Bear Vacations, which today operates under the leadership of Nick and business partner Jack Autiero. As the oldest vacation rental company in Big Bear, Big Bear Vacations prides itself on giving back to the community and treating its employees like family. Big Bear Vacations is located at 41693 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315. (909) 866-8200.

A longtime entertainment staple in Big Bear, The Bowling Barn is owned by Bill Ross, who will celebrate 20 years of ownership on May 1, 2026. In 2022, the Bowling Barn completed major upgrades, including installation of its giant LED wall making it only the second bowling alley in the country to feature such technology. With bowling, arcade games, a full bar, and a snack bar, the Bowling Barn continues to be a beloved destination for fun, experiences, and memories for all ages. The Bowling Barn is located at 40625 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315. (909) 878-2695.

Mountain Area Regional Transit Authority is a public transit agency formed under a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Big Bear Lake and the County of San Bernardino. Whether commuting to work, exploring the outdoors, or enjoying a day of shopping and dining, Mountain Transit ensures residents and visitors can reach their destinations safely. General Manager Sandy Benson credits her exceptional staff for providing safe and efficient public transportation throughout the San Bernardino Mountains since 1993. Mountain Transit’s main office is located at 42132 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315. (909) 878-5200.

EBBIE recipients are carefully selected by the Chamber Awards Committee based on specific criteria including business management, innovation, growth and performance, unique and innovative business practices, community image and contribution, and collaboration and partnerships with other Big Bear businesses. To be considered, the business must be an active member of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce.

Award recipients will be honored with an EBBIE plaque and flowers, commendations by Big Bear elected official representatives, and year-long Chamber award benefits. The program also includes a State of the Chamber presentation, breakfast and door prizes and is free for all Chamber members.

As the only business organization in the Big Bear Valley, the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce serves the community by sustaining and growing the local economy through services and benefits to individual businesses. The Chamber is a 501(c)6 non?profit organization and an independent advocate for business interests to drive a strong local economy.