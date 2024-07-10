The Big Bear Theatre Project Presents “Tesla: A Radio Play for the Stage” and Plein Air Art Exhibit

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Theatre Project presents Tesla: A Radio Play for the Stage at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center with only four performances beginning on Thursday, October 10 through Sunday, October 13th, 2024.

When Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning named their newly incorporated company Tesla Motors, Inc. in 2003 to build “a car manufacturer that is also a technology company” as a tribute to the Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla, his name became one of the world’s most known brand names. Tesla himself is now the subject of Tesla: A Radio Play for the Stage, telling the story of the brilliant, but controversial inventor and futurist during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The play is staged as a radio drama (Tesla was posthumously credited with the invention of radio) featuring live, very theatrical sound effects and a cast of six renowned actors who portray close to 50 different characters while chronicling Tesla’s life. Tesla: A Radio Play for the Stage is written by Dan Duling, directed by Michael Arabian and produced by Conwell S. Worthington, II. The sound effects are by Tony Palermo and starring Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart and Vanessa Claire Stewart.

Performances are on Thursday, October 10th at 7:30pm, Friday, October 11th at 7:30pm, Saturday, October 12th at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 13th at 2pm. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors, and $25 for students and available at www.bbtpbooktix.com or call the Box Office at 909-805-4300. The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is located at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake.

Enhancing your theater experience, the Big Bear Theatre Project is also hosting the Plein Air Art Exhibit, original and new plein air paintings featuring the beautiful landscapes and vistas of the Big Bear Valley, which will be on exhibition in Hofert Hall, just outside the theater, during the run of ‘Tesla’, October 10th – 13th and available for viewing in the theater lobby before and after shows. For more information on Big Bear’s Plein Air Art Festival, visit: https://www.bigbear.com/events/plein-air-art-competition/

The Big Bear Theatre Project is a 501(c)3 non profit organization dedicated to bringing professional theater to the beautiful Big Bear Valley, a high altitude destination surrounded by national forest. They are committed to creating a flourishing arts community benefiting residents and visitors alike. More information about The Big Bear Theatre Project, including past and future productions, how to donate and get involved, visit www.bigbeartheatreproject.org.