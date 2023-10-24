Lots of Halloween Events in Big Bear!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This October brings a multitude of options to celebrate the Halloween season! From trick-or-treating to pumpkin patches, there is something for everyone to ring in Fall.

Halloween in the Village – Everyone is invited to celebrate Halloween in the Big Bear Lake Village on Halloween evening, Tuesday, October 31st from 5pm to 7pm. Bring your little goblins to go trick-or-treating door to door and booth to booth with merchants, service organizations and businesses throughout the Big Bear Lake Village on Pine Knot and Village Drive.

Halloween Concert in the Village – The City of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear presents the final free concert in the Village, at the corner of Pine Knot and Village Drive, on Halloween night, Tuesday, October 31st, with the Spazmatics, an 80’s rock tribute band, starting at 7pm.

Treats & Trails – The Southern California Mountains Foundation hosts their annual “Treats and Trails” event on Rathbun Trail in Moonridge this Saturday, October 28th, for trick-or-treating from 12noon to 2pm. This is a family fun event so don’t forget to dress up in your favorite Halloween costume!

Haunted Halls – The Big Bear Rotary Interact Club hosts “Haunted Halls” on Saturday, October 28th, Sunday October 29th and Tuesday, October 31st at 40940 Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Bear Lake, one block West of the Village, from 5pm to 8pm. Explore the the halls with spooky skits in 3 “classrooms”. The event is no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to local charities and local high school scholarships.

Community Pumpkin Patch – The Big Bear Lions Club hosts the 6th Annual Community Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, October 28th, from 10am to 2pm, at a new location, at Snow Summit’s Base Area at 880 Summit Boulevard. Each child, aged 12 and under, will receive one free pumpkin, while supplies last! Bring the family to enjoy a bounce house, hay maze and carnival rides. New this year, the Knights of Columbus will distribute youth jackets for FREE!

Boo at the Zoo – The Big Bear Alpine Zoo hosts “Boo at the Zoo” on Saturday, October 28th from 10:30am to 4pm. Come dressed in your Halloween costume for trick or treating while exploring the Zoo! General admission tickets apply.

Scary Tales Variety Show – Celebrate the spooky season on Saturday, October 28th at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center for “Scary Tales” with two shows at 2pm and 7pm. It’s a fun-filled Halloween Variety Show presented by local Big Bear Valley performing arts groups. Wear a costume to the show and get a FREE concession treat! Admission: $15 for Adults (18+), $13 for Senior Citizens (65+) & $10 for Kids. At the matinee ticket table, buy an Adult ticket and get 50% off a Teen (12-18) ticket OR one free Child ticket (11 & under)! Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center box office at 909-866-4970.



Mystery Maze – The Big Bear Moose Lodge hosts the “Mystery Maze” open Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm between October 13th to October 28th with a special Halloween night opening on Tuesday, October 31st. Purchase tickets at the door for $5 for adults and 12 & under for $3.