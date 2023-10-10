“Scary Tales” Celebrates the Halloween Season at the PAC!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Celebrate the spooky season on Saturday, October 28th at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center by enjoying “Scary Tales” with two shows at 2pm and 7pm. It’s a fun-filled Halloween Variety Show presented by local Big Bear Valley performing arts groups. This community collaboration will feature thriller dance routines by Moonridge School of Dance coordinated with chiller vocal performances by the Big Bear High School Performing Arts program, hilarious improv skits by Fools of Big Bear, spooky poetry by the Undead Poetry Society, sensational seasonal string performances by the Mountain Top Strings of California, and Halloween-theme vocal stylings from the Voice Studio of Diane Sloan Kubeja. This family-friendly show is the perfect way to spice up your autumn activities as well as appreciate the talented students and aspiring artists that make up the Big Bear community. Wear a costume to the show and get a FREE concession treat! Admission: $15 for Adults (18+), $13 for Senior Citizens (65+) & $10 for Kids. At the matinee ticket table, buy an Adult ticket and get 50% off a Teen (12-18) ticket OR one free Child ticket (11 & under)! Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center box office at 909-866-4970.