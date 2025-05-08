Big Bear Lake CA – Big Bear News – The Big Bear Antique Car Club Fun Run rolls into town this Friday through Sunday, August 8–10, transforming The Village into a chrome-lover’s paradise. With over 500 classic and antique cars on display, this is one of Southern California’s most beloved vintage car events.

Here’s why you don’t want to miss it: Show & Shine:

Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM, stroll Pine Knot Ave and Village Drive to admire everything from elegant roadsters to muscle cars.

Cruise Around the Lake: At 3:30 PM Saturday, catch the rolling parade of vintage vehicles circling Big Bear Lake—a local favorite.

Awards Ceremony: Sunday morning honors top cars in 70 unique categories, including “Best Paint” and “Best of Show”.

Live Entertainment & Vendors: Enjoy food, music, and merchandise booths throughout the weekend.

Free Admission: Spectators can enjoy the entire event at no cost—perfect for families, tourists, and car lovers alike.

Beyond the cars, the Fun Run fuels the community:

The Fun Run Car Show is a major event in Big Bear Village, with 466 entries and 70 award categories. It’s a big deal, drawing in 22,000 spectators and bringing about a $2 million boost to the valley. From Friday to Sunday, it fills the town with visitors. The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club funds 84% of its budget from the event, donating $15,000 to local charities and hosting scholarships and events like the Pinewood Derby. Volunteers and businesses really rally together to make it a success.