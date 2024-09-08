“Fun Run” Returns to Big Bear Lake Village this Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – This weekend, August 9th to 11th, the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club hosts the 33rd Annual Big Bear Lake Fun Run. This three day car show will be held in the Big Bear Lake Village. The event includes 500 pre-assigned vehicles and a Sunday morning drive through awards presentation. New for 2024, they have added an “exotic” car category.

Spectators are welcome to attend this free event on Saturday, August 12th, starting at 9:00 am until 3:30pm. There is no spectator parking in the Village as Village Drive, Pine Knot Avenue, and Bartlett parking lot will only be open for walking. Along with 500 cars on display, there will be vendors selling auto related gear, food booths and live music. Judging starts at 9:30 am with about 70 winner categories for entrants. Award winners will be notified by 2:30 pm.

The “Cruise Around the Lake” is no longer considered part of the Fun Run but there will be an optional “Cruise Around the Lake” at the discretion of each entrant that will start at 3:30pm. The Cruise runs West from the Village entrance on Hwy 18, across the Dam. Turn right on Hwy 38 and go through Fawnskin. Continue on Northshore, and turn right on Northshore Lane (Hwy 38) to Stanfield Cutoff and turn right, go across the cutoff to Big Bear Boulevard and turn right, and back to the Village. Spectators come out in large numbers along the route to cheer on the drivers!

The Fun Run will conclude on Sunday morning with the Awards Ceremony in the Bartlett parking lot beginning at 9am. The Awards Ceremony is not just fun for the winners. Bleachers will be set up for spectators. Come out and cheer on your favorite car!

Major sponsors of the Big Bear Fun Run include Platinum/Nitrous Sponsor, First Foundation Bank, Gold/Twin Turbo Sponsor, Pleasure Point Marina, LLC., Silver/Super Charger Sponsor, Butcher’s Block and Building Materials and Bronze/EFI Sponsor, KBHR-FM 93.3 & 102.5 Radio.

For more information, please visit www.antiquecarclub.org.