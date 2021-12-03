Text to 9-1-1 When Voice Doesn’t Work

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Over the past several days, the Big Bear Valley has experienced inclement weather. During these times, cellular service could be interrupted. The Big Bear Fire Department would like to remind you that often times you can text to 9-1-1, when placing a phone call does not work.

Use 911 as the phone number, type your message, and hit send. Your message will be sent to the

closest dispatch center, where it will appear on the dispatcher’s screen. That dispatcher can then

have a text conversation with you to obtain more information.

For more information regarding text to 9-1-1, please visit the websites listed below:

https://www.pe.com/2015/12/16/san-bernardino-county-residents-can-now-text-911-in-

emergencies-update/https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/what-you-need-know-about-text-911

For additional information on this or other fire and life safety topics, please contact the Big Bear

Fire Department at www.bigbearfire.org or (909) 866-7566.