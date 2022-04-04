BVUSD Hosts TK & Kindergarten Orientations

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Bear Valley Unified School District will host a Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten Orientation on Thursday, April 7th at 5pm at both elementary sites, Baldwin Lane Elementary and North Shore Elementary. The orientation is a chance for parents and guardians to meet the Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten teachers, receive enrollment and vaccination information and have any questions you may have answered.

To enroll in Kindergarten, a child must be five on or before September 1, 2022. Children turning five between September 2, 2022 and December 2, 2022 are eligible to enroll in Transitional Kindergarten. Parents and guardians should attend the orientation at their school of residence. If you need to verify which school your child will be attending, you can call the school site or visit www.bearvalleyusd.org for information. Baldwin Lane Elementary School is located in Sugarloaf and the phone number is 909-585-7766. North Shore Elementary is located in Big Bear Lake and the phone number is 909-866-7501.