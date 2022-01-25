Bear Valley Electric Service Inc: Planned Outage

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) will temporarily interrupt service to customers in the Lake Williams area, from Lake Williams Drive to Oakes Camp Road, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. so crews can install wildfire mitigation infrastructure. BVES, Inc would like to remind all customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment to make special accommodations as a precaution or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during the outage. BVES, Inc, added, “We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience as we work to protect the community from the threat of wildfires.”

BVES, Inc advises customers to take proactive measures during a power outage. Plug your valuable electronics including computers, televisions and cell phones into surge protectors to improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged or stay intact. Also, make an emergency kit. Emergency kits should include items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, first aid kit and other necessary essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed during times of an outage. Food in the refrigerator should keep for about six hours and food in the freezer can last as long as two days.

For additional information, please visit BVESInc.com or call 1-800-808-BVES. That’s 1-800-808-2837.