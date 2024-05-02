Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Big Bear Courthouse to Remain Closed Due to Inclement Weather

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Big Bear Courthouse will not open on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, due to inclement weather anticipated to impact the surrounding area. For information on rescheduling your remote video appearance traffic hearing in Big Bear, please call 760-974-3020. The Big Bear Courthouse clerk’s office is normally open on the 1st Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to provide limited non-courtroom services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payment extensions, scheduling a court date and general information.

