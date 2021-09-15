San Bernardino Forest Closure Extended Until 9/23

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – The previously announced closure of all California National Forests, ended early, reopening majority of National Forest land on 9/15/2021. San Bernardino National Forest however, remains closed until 9/22/2021 at 11:59pm. Restrictions will continue in this area due to high fire risk.

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region will end the regional closure order affecting National Forests in California at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 15, two days prior to the original end date of Sept. 17. However, forest-wide closures will remain in place and be extended until midnight on September 22nd on the Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino, and Cleveland National Forests in Southern California due to local weather and fire factors, as well as a temporary strain on firefighting resources supporting large fires in other areas of the state.

In addition to the four National Forests that will remain closed in Southern California, some National Forest System lands throughout the state will be closed under local closure orders in areas of ongoing wildfires to ensure public safety. This includes the Eldorado National Forest in Northern California, which has a forest closure order until Sept. 30. Fire restrictions also remain in place across all National Forests in California to prevent new fire starts. Please refer to the local National Forest that you plan to visit to obtain specific information on closures and restrictions.

“We are constantly evaluating weather and fire conditions in California, as well as regional and national firefighting resources available to us so that we can ensure the safety of the public and our firefighters,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “Some factors are more favorable now, which is why I decided to end the regional closure order. I want to thank the public and our partners for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

Factors leading to this decision include:

Anticipated increase of firefighting resource availability to California due to fire danger lessening in other areas of the country. Regional weather systems and related climate zones becoming more variable as the seasons change, leading to less uniform conditions across California. Where weather and fire danger remain high, tailored fire restrictions and closures remain in place locally and may be added where necessary. Peak summer visitation has tapered off significantly since the Labor Day holidayweekend. The public is a critical partner in mitigating risk and recreating responsiblyonour National Forests. We recognize the important role of National Forests to peoples’ livelihood and quality of life.

Favorable fire conditions remain throughout many parts of the state, and the public’s role in recreating responsibly has never been more important. USDA Forest Service reminds visitors to practice self-sufficiency during visits to National Forests, be aware of fire conditions in the area you are visiting and follow guidelines to prevent human-caused fire starts.