Team Rubicon Deploys 30 Volunteers for Fire Mitigation in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Valley, CA – Big Bear News – In a powerful display of community service and wildfire prevention, Team Rubicon—a national nonprofit disaster response organization—completed a major fire mitigation operation in Big Bear Lake this September. The effort, which focused on the conservancy area off Starvation Flats, was carried out entirely free of charge to the local community.
Responding to a request from Big Bear Fire several months ago, Team Rubicon mobilized 30 volunteers, known as Greyshirts, from across the country. The operation included five sawyer strike teams and a command and control group, all working in close coordination with Big Bear Fire Inspector Oscar Villanueva.
With support from the City of Big Bear Lake and the Bear Valley Unified School District, the team conducted forest thinning adjacent to residential zones near the conservancy. This strategic work is expected to significantly improve fire protection for the area, reducing fuel loads and enhancing defensible space around homes.
Team Rubicon’s mission is rooted in service, and their operations are funded entirely through donations from individuals, corporate sponsors, and partners. Their work in Big Bear Lake underscores the impact of volunteer-driven disaster preparedness and the importance of proactive fire mitigation in vulnerable mountain communities.
To learn more or support their ongoing efforts, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org.