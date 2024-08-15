Big Bear Valley CERT Disaster Preparedness Training Starts August 19th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Valley has suffered several disasters in past years, including fires, floods, windstorms, earthquakes and evacuations. First responders in our valley–firefighters, sheriffs and paramedics-are well prepared to handle emergencies. But, during a disaster, too many serious incidents can overwhelm emergency services. That’s where CERT comes in.

When called out in an emergency, the Community Emergency Response Team’s (CERT) trained citizen volunteers support the first responders. They first act to help ourselves, their families and neighbors, then they respond to the needs of the community at large. You can get this training and be better prepared to help, too.

Big Bear Valley CERT (BBV-CERT) trainees take a 20-hour FEMA course given by trained CERT and Big Bear Fire personnel. The next CERT training class will be held on August 19th to 23rd, 6:00-10:00 p.m. at the Masonic Event Center, 385 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake.

Trainees learn preparedness skills and techniques. Once sworn in as certified Disaster Service Workers, they get more training at voluntary monthly meetings and secondary training events. They also participate in community events and activities throughout the year.

CERT teaches team members how to help first responders effectively and efficiently without placing themselves in unnecessary danger. When CERT is activated, they go into their own neighborhoods to put out small fires, turn off natural gas at damaged homes, do light search and rescue, and administer basic first aid. They are trained in disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, disaster psychology, triage, damage assessment, and light search and rescue.

BBV-CERT is a program of the San Bernardino County Fire Department Office of Emergency Services and operates working in cooperation with Big Bear Valley Fire. Members are registered with the San Bernardino County and State of California Offices of Emergency Services as Disaster Service Workers. When they are officially called into action, they are covered by State Worker’s Compensation Insurance with Cal OES. BBV-CERT is entirely self-sustaining through donations from our local community. All team members are volunteers; there is no paid staff.

Take the class. Gain valuable skills and confidence that will help you and your neighbors survive a disaster. Graduates receive the CERT training manual, official CERT backpack, hard hat and vest. There is no cost for the class, but the training is priceless! Register by calling or texting Training Chair Johnny Wells, 909-866-0862, or BBV CERT Coordinator Susan Elliott, 909-289-0139.