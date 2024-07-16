Big Bear Valley Community Emergency Response Team (BBV-CERT) Fundraiser at Maggio’s Pizza

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear Valley Community Emergency Response Team (BBV-CERT) will be holding their annual fundraiser at Maggio’s Pizza in the Interlaken Shopping Center at 42160 Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake on Wednesday, July 17th. A portion of the sales of any whole pizza will be donated to the BBV-CERT all day from 11am to close.

CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) is a national organization dedicated to aiding emergency services personnel during situations such as natural disasters wherein the fire and police crews are overwhelmed. Each community has a different CERT team. BBV-CERT (Big Bear Valley Community Emergency Response Team) is the CERT team serving the Big Bear Valley operated as a non-profit organization supported by the generosity of community fundraising and donations.

For more information about how you can support BBV-CERT or to volunteer, visit https://bbvcert.org.