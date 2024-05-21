Big Bear Fire Safe Council Hosts Community Information Meeting on May 23rd

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Fire Safe Council is hosting a Community Information Meeting on Thursday, May 23rd, from 6pm to 8pm at Hofert Hall (located in Big Bear Lake City Hall) to educate residents and second homeowners about fire safety and prevention. This initiative aims to get the Big Bear Fire Safe Council off the ground, providing a platform for community education, engagement and awareness.

Are you concerned about your ability to get fire insurance for your home? Do you have questions about defensible space? Come prepared with your questions and help us build a fire-resilient community. Organizations who will be in attendance include the Big Bear Fire Department, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES), US Forest Service, CAL Fire, San Bernardino Fire, Mountain RIM Fire Safe Council, Inland Empire Resource Conservation District (IERCD), and California FAIR Plan Insurance.

By mobilizing the community members who stand to lose the most, Fire Safe Councils create a powerful group initiative that can:

– Minimize risks to life, homes, and natural and human-made resources.

– Increase the insurability of property by increasing community safety.

– Forge strong partnerships with first responders.

– Acquire resources that can assist in fire prevention efforts.

For more info visit https://www.firesafebigbear.org/about