Sunny the Eaglet Takes Its First Flight Over Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – At precisely 10:46 a.m. today, Monday, June 2, 2025, Sunny, the young bald eaglet watched by locals and wildlife enthusiasts alike, took to the skies for its maiden flight. The moment, eagerly anticipated by observers, marked a major milestone in the eaglet’s development as it lifted off from its nesting perch and soared out through the trees while sibling, Gizmo, looked on.

In recent days, Sunny has been spreading her wings, gaining wing control and confidence in the air prior to taking today’s leap. While every eaglet is different, Sunny’s return to the nest is quite likely in the coming days. Young bald eagles typically tend to return to the nest for food, rest, and reassurance as they build confidence in their flying and hunting skills.

All eyes are now on Gizmo with the anticipation it will fledge soon. Eaglet’s typically fledge around 12 weeks. Sunny and Gizmo, now at 3 months, are right on schedule! The young eaglets have drawn national news attention as on-lookers around the world have observed the pair, along with their parents Jackie and Shadow, by way of the live eagle cam monitored by the non-profit group, Friends of the Big Bear Valley.

https://kbhr933.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Sunny-Takes-Flight.jpg