Big Bear Lake Welcomes Jackie and Shadow’s Three New Eaglets

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear’s local resident bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, have successfully hatched their third eaglet. This is a milestone for the eagle family that has been closely followed by thousands of nature enthusiasts through the live eagle nest cam hosted by the nonprofit organization, Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The third eaglet emerged from its shell on Thursday, March 6th, completing the trio of hatchlings for Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 clutch. The first two eaglets hatched earlier in the week, on March 2nd and 3rd, raising suspicions if the third egg would be viable. The Friends eagle cam shared updates on the hatching process, describing the “pip movement”—the initial crack in the eggshell—as a sign of the eaglet’s arrival. By Thursday morning, the youngest eaglet’s head was seen peeking through the shell, marking the culmination of days of anticipation.

Jackie and Shadow, known for their dedication as parents, have been tirelessly caring for their new brood. The eaglets will remain under their watchful eyes for the next 10 to 14 weeks, during which they will grow, learn to hunt, and prepare to leave the nest.

The public will soon have the opportunity to participate in naming the eaglets. Friends of Big Bear Valley plans to invite suggestions and allow local third graders to vote on the final names as the Big Bear community is tightly connected to our eagle family.

Jackie previously bore offspring with prior mate, Mr. B, in the Fall 2017/Summer 2018 season producing two eaglets, Stormy and BBB (for Big Bear Baby). Of the two, only Stormy ultimately survived and successfully fledged on April 26, 2018 leaving the Big Bear Valley a couple of months later.

Since bonding in 2018, out of all Jackie and Shadow’s nesting attempts only Simba from 2020 and the three eaglets from 2025 have survived so far highlighting the challenges bald eagles face in raising their young, especially in harsh environmental conditions. In the coming weeks, all eyes will be on the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest cam available on YouTube.