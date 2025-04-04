Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA -The Friends of Big Bear Valley have announced the names of Jackie and Shadow’s chicks. Meet Sunny and Gizmo! The bigger chick is Sunny and the smaller chick is Gizmo.

The eaglet naming process was part of a fundraiser for FOBBV with over 54,000 names submitted. Some people submitted 1 name, though many submitted 3 or 10, and they all added up. Many of the same names were submitted multiple times and by different people, but everyone who submitted a winning name will receive a certificate.

FOBBV drew a random list of thirty finalist names from the pool of submissions and provided ballots to Bear Valley Unified School District students so that they could cast the final vote. Sunny and Gizmo were chosen by BVUSD 3rd, 4th and 5th graders from the list of 30 names. The name with the most votes was given to the bigger chick and the name with second highest number of votes was given to the smaller chick.

The list of thirty finalist names, in the order they were drawn, are 1. Skye 2. Crackle 3. Griffen 4. Cloud 5. Sully 6. Arden 7. Riley 8. Raine 9. Striker 10. Hutch 11. Branch 12. Gizmo 13. Liberty 14. Star 15. Jade 16. Charlie 17. Talon 18. Cloudy 19. Blaze 20. Valor 21. Gilly 22. Jalen 23 Talie 24. Bell 25. Sassy 26. Passion 27. Swift 28. Destiny 29. Flyer 30. Sunny.

The oldest eaglet, known as Chick 1, passed away during a recent snowstorm. FOBBV named that chick ‘Misty,’ in honor of a very dedicated FOBBV volunteer Kathi Misterly who was lost to cancer.

Sandy Steers, Executive Director of FOBBV said “We’re thrilled by how excited people were for the chance to name these two adorable chicks. And the Big Bear elementary students had tons of fun voting for their favorite names”.

For more information about FOBBV and their mission, visit FriendsofBigBearValley.org.