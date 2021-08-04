Subject Facing Charges for Crimes Against Children Has Been Arrested on Warrant

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – In June 2020, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station received a report of inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature between Sergio Juarez-Celiz and a female juvenile that occurred approximately five years earlier when the juvenile was four or five years old. The reporting party stated the child attended daycare at the residence where Celiz lived. Another resident ran the daycare service at the location. Extensive investigation of the incident ultimately resulted in a criminal report for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14 being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

During the course of the initial investigation, it was discovered that a second victim might exist. In September 2020, the second victim’s family reported similar inappropriate conduct by Celiz with a female juvenile. The second victim was also 4 or 5 at the time the incident occurred. An additional criminal report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration to filing criminal charges against Celiz.

In February 2021, the District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against suspect Sergio Juarez-Celiz on two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and issued a warrant for Celiz’s arrest.

On April 1, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station served the warrant at Celiz’s residence in the 700 block of Holmes Lane in Sugarloaf. Celiz was detained without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail. Sergio Juarez-Celiz remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail. Court procedures in this matter are pending in San Bernardino County Superior Court under case number FSB21000503.

Detectives believe additional victims may exist. Anyone believing they may be a victim of Sergio Juarez-Celiz is urged to contact Detective R. Weddel at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, (909) 866-0100. Reports can also be made anonymously by contacting WE TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.