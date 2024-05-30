Big Bear Sheriff Station Deputies Investigate Vandalism of Multiple Vehicles in Sugarloaf

Big Bear News – Sugarloaf, CA – On Monday, May 27, 2024, at 7:47 a.m., Big Bear Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Spruce Lane in Sugarloaf. Upon their arrival, deputies observed approximately 22 vehicles parked on Spruce Lane that had been vandalized. The damages consisted of pink and black spray paint and multiple punctured tires. The vehicles had multiple combinations of the letters “Z, T, W, J” spray painted on them. Deputies observed additional damage located at the intersection of Barton Lane and Spruce Lane. The incident is believed to have occurred between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or you may leave information on the website at www.wetip.com