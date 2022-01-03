Public Assistance Requested to Identify Vehicle and Driver Involved in Hit and Run

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, a 58-year-old female victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard at Knickerbocker Road. The victim, who was initially treated by paramedics at the scene, suffered major injuries and was ultimately air lifted to a local medical facility for further treatment.

Deputies conducted interviews with available witnesses; however, the suspect vehicle has not been identified. Deputies are conducting follow up investigation with surrounding businesses to determine if video surveillance is available.

Public assistance is requested to determine the identification of the vehicle and driver that hit the pedestrian. Anyone with information regarding this matter is requested to immediately contact the Detective Bureau of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.