Big Bear City Man Arrested for Kidnapping a Juvenile and Holding Her for Six Days at His Residence

Big Bear City – Big Bear News – On Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 4:48 PM, deputies from the Big Bear Lake Sheriff’s Station responded to the 40700 block of Village Drive, regarding a 17-year-old female victim who escaped from a locked vehicle belonging to Zackary Dourousseau while he was at his place of work on Village Drive.

Through investigation, deputies learned Dourousseau picked up the victim in his vehicle on March 1, 2024, at about 8:00 PM. Douriousseau drove the victim to his residence and asked her for sex. The victim refused and Dourousseau held the victim in his residence for six days.

During the six days, the victim was provided with little food and water. Dourousseau would not let the victim leave and made her consume large amounts of alcohol. Dourousseau forced the victim to have sex with him in exchange for her freedom.

Dourousseau forced the victim to drive to work with him where she was held inside of his locked vehicle. The victim was able to escape and ran to a local business where employees called for deputy assistance.

Dourousseau was later located at his residence in the 300 block of Los Angeles Avenue, in Sugarloaf, and taken into custody. He was booked into the Big Bear Jail on charges of Penal Code 207-Kidnapping, Penal Code 236- False Imprisonment, and Penal Code 261.5- Statutory Rape. Dourousseau is currently in custody at the West Valley Detention Center. Dourousseau’s next court date is scheduled for March 18, 2024, at the San Bernardino Superior Courthouse.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.