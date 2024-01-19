Two Men Arrested for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Wednesday, January 18, 2024, at 12:41AM, deputies of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of gunshots heard behind the AV Night Club in Big Bear Lake. Deputies learned that an argument in the business led to a male firing several rounds from a handgun into the air outside of the business. Jonathan Peer, a 30-year-old resident of Big Bear City, was identified as the shooter. Several subjects fled the location, including two males in a white Ram truck.

Deputies located the truck and detained Jonathan Peer and Christopher Yeager, a 29-year-old resident of Big Bear City, less than two miles away from the incident location. Yeager was in possession of a handgun magazine loaded with 45 caliber ammunition. A 45 caliber handgun was located in a field near a middle school and bus stop, and appeared to have been thrown from a vehicle. The handgun was reported stolen out of San Antonio, Texas.

Peer was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on several charges including negligent discharge of a firearm, child endangerment, and receiving stolen property. Peer is being held on $135,000 bail, pending arraignment on January 22, 2024.

Yeager was also booked at the West Valley Detention Center for accessory after the fact. Yeager is being held on $37,500 bail, pending arraignment on January 22, 2024.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Bureau at (909) 866-0108. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.