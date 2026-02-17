SR-38 Remains Open This Week Due to Continued Snowfall

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Caltrans is suspending previously scheduled roadwork on State Route 38 this week from Tuesday, February 17th through Friday, February 20th due to continued snowfall expected. Maintenance crews are actively working to plow the roadway for travel to and from the Big Bear Valley. At this posting on Tuesday, February 17th, at 9:30am, the route remains under an R-2 chain restriction so make sure to have tire chains on your drive wheels unless driving a 4-wheel drive with snow tires and chains onboard.