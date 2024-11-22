CalTrans Expected to Re-Open SR-330 Tonight at 6pm

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – CalTrans District 8 has announced that State Route 330 is expected to re-open tonight, Friday, November 22nd, at 6pm. Currently, they are installing 11,000 linear feet worth of dike material throughout the State Route. Along with the completion of dike installation, construction crews anticipate having all Phase 1 safety repairs completed in order to reopen SR-330 by this evening though it is dependent on weather and materials in order to complete the project.

Phase 2 of the emergency project to repair damaged culverts along State Route 330 is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 4th. This work will require flagging operations to be in effect in various locations along the highway.

At this time, the roadway remains fully closed from Highland Ave. to Live Oak Drive for the safety of both the public and crews on site. Until tentatively re-opening at 6pm tonight, travels need to use SR-18 from San Bernardino or SR-38 from Mentone.