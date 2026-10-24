SR-18 Full Closure of the Arctic Circle Beginning Monday, October 26th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Motorists traveling to and from the Big Bear Valley on State Route 18 should plan ahead for a full closure between the Big Bear Dam and Snow Valley from Monday, October 26, 2026, through Friday, October 30, 2026, from 8AM to 4pm daily.
Caltrans crews will be performing rockfall removal, landslide mitigation, and additional maintenance work to help keep the roadway safe for travelers ahead of the winter season and upcoming storm events. Please plan ahead and use the alternate routes of State Route 18 Lucerne Valley and State Route 38 Mentone/Redlands during work maintenance hours.