Caltrans SR-18 Construction Alert: Daytime Closures Start Soon

Big Bear News – San Bernardino County — Caltrans crews will be performing a SWARM operation on State Route 18 (SR-18) between Running Springs and Big Bear Lake resulting in a need for a FULL CLOSURE during the work phase. Work will occur on Monday, September 8th to Friday, September 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. conducting a full closure of State Route 18 from Green Valley Lake Road to Big Bear Dam/North Shore Drive. Work will be conducted weather permitting. Motorists and commuters should be mindful of the closure hours and plan their travel accordingly. SWARM operations are a concentrated effort where multiple crews tackle a variety of maintenance tasks at once, maximizing efficiency. SWARM activities for this operation include slope stabilization, fixing delineation, leveling out the shoulders, and filling in any roadway to right shoulder drop-offs.

Additionally, Caltrans Maintenance crews will perform a road maintenance requiring a Moving Closure on State Route 18 (SR-18) in Big Bear Lake, again, weather permitting. This work will occur on Saturday, September 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. that will require a moving closure from the Big Bear Dam at North Shore to Fox Farm Road. Crews will be conducting a core drilling operation to gather samples of the roadway. Please reduce your speed when near work areas for the safety of crews and other drivers on the route. A pilot vehicle will be placed ahead to indicate approaching roadway work.

Watch for signage alerting motorists of upcoming maintenance and remember to reduce your speed in and surrounding the work zone due to heavy equipment and crews entering and exiting the maintenance area.