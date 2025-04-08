Southern California Edison (SCE)- Implemented Public Safety Power Shutoff August 4, 2025 – UPDATE: 10:00am Monday: PSPS Canceled

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: As of 10:00am, Southern California Edison has canceled the Public Safety Power Shutoff allowing Bear Valley Electric Service to begin the process of fully restoring power to the Big Bear Valley. Initially, Fawnskin and most of Big Bear City have had their power restored. BVES is still working to fully restore power to the remaining communities of the Big Bear Valley.

Monday, 3:30am: Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is informing customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines. This is due to high winds and fire conditions forecasted in the region. Power restoration typically takes 8 hours, and will start after the wind subsides. Delays may occur if daylight is required for safe inspections. BVES continues to monitor the conditions and will keep customers informed of any changes.