Potential Southern CA Edison Public Safety Power Shutoff May Affect Bear Valley Electric Power Supply Lines This Week

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines. The period of concern is Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Southern California Edison (SCE) PSPS consideration is not associated with the Line Fire. It is due to anticipated extreme weather conditions in Lucerne Valley, which may impact the Southern California Edison (SCE) power lines that supply electricity to Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES). This precaution is mainly due to high winds and aims to reduce wildfire risk, ensuring community safety during the anticipated extreme weather conditions. The State of California allows electric utilities like SCE to proactively shut offpower in high-risk areas during these weather conditions.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) advises customers to take proactive measures by using surge protectors to protect your electronics and keep an emergency kit on hand to include items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible. Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808- 2837, visit www.bvesinc.com, or check out BVES on Facebook.