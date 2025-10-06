Power Safety Shutoff Has Concluded per Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc.

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that as of 2:45pm on Wednesday, June 11th, Southern California Edison (SCE) has concluded the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has placed one of the BVES transmission lines on its Monitored Circuit List for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). This is due to high winds and fire conditions forecasted in the region. The period of concern is Wednesday, June 11th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. through Thursday evening. BVES continues to monitor the conditions and will keep customers informed of any changes.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is reaching out to customers who may be impacted if Southern California Edison (SCE) implements a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Updates will be provided through Facebook, voice and text messages, www.bvesinc.com, and on KBHR radio. As a reminder, the State of California allows electric utilities like SCE to proactively shut off power in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce wildfire risk and ensure the safety of customers, their families, and property.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) advises customers to take the following proactive measures:

• Use Surge Protectors: Plug your valuable electronics, such as computers, televisions, and cell phones, into surge protectors to increase the chances they remain undamaged.

• Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are useful for various situations. They should include items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials.

• Keep Refrigerator and Freezer Closed: Food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours. Keep them closed to preserve your food during a power outage.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit www.bvesinc.com.