UPDATE: BVES May Implement PSPS Friday Night Through Saturday Afternoon

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: Sunday, January 26, 2025: Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has restored power from the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that affected the BVES supply lines. BVES crews performed safety inspections on affected electric infrastructure and successfully restored power to all customers. If you are still experiencing an outage, please call (800) 808-2837.

UPDATE: On Saturday, January 25, 2025, Bear Valley Electric Service informed KBHR that Southern California Edison (SCE) did implement a PSPS (public safety power shut off) at 3:48am on their Lucerne Valley lines that affect BVES supply lines. Currently, BVES is utilizing the Radford Line and the power plant to supply power to critical infrastructure and most commercial loads. To provide some power to all customers, including residential customers, BVES is doing rolling blackouts. There is not a real estimated time when power will be fully restored to the Big Bear Valley as it is dependent on SCE.



Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines. The period of concern is today, January 24th from 9:00 p.m. to January 25th at 3:00 p.m. This precaution is mainly due to high winds and aims to reduce wildfire risk, ensuring community safety during the anticipated extreme weather conditions. As a reminder, the State of California allows electric utilities like SCE to proactively shut off power in high-risk areas during extreme weather conditions to reduce wildfire risk and ensure the safety of customers, their families, and property.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) advises customers to take the following proactive measure such as using surge protectors to protect electronics and making an emergency kit to include items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. Also, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed as food in the refrigerator can stay fresh for about four hours, and food in the freezer can last up to 48 hours.

BVES will continue to monitor weather conditions and inform customers of any significant changes that could affect their service. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit www.bvesinc.com.