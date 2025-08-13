Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Beginning August 14 through August 15th per BVES, Inc. UPDATE: PSPS Has Ended

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – 9:00AM, Friday, August 15th – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has concluded the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting BVES supply lines.

Wednesday, August 13th – Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) has placed multiple BVES transmission lines on its Monitored Circuit List for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The period of concern begins August 14th at 9:00 a.m. until August 15th at 12:00 midnight. This precaution is due to forecasted high winds and dangerous fire conditions. BVES continues to monitor the conditions and will keep customers informed of any changes.

They advise customers to take measures such as using surge protectors for electronics. Also, make an Emergency Kit to contain items like flashlights, a battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, and other essentials. And, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. For more information, customers can call (800) 808-2837 or visit bvesinc.com.