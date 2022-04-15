Skiing & Boarding Season Ends at Snow Summit Tomorrow

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – As of tomorrow, Saturday April 16th, Snow Summit will close for the season after over 130 days straight of skiing and riding. After tomorrow, this will put an end to the skiing and boarding season at all of our local resorts as Bear Mountain closed on Sunday, April 10th and Snow Valley Mountain Resort closed on Monday, April 11th. Both Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley continue to sell their respective season passes for the 2022-2023 season. Visit bigbearmountainresort.com for Big Bear Mountain Resort and snow-valley.com for Snow Valley Mountain Resort. Stay tuned as Summer activities get underway at the resorts including mountain biking and more!