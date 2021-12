Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Bear Mountain and Snow Summit are scheduled to open daily to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 3., with exclusive early access for BBMR and Ikon Pass holders at both mountains on Thursday, Dec. 2nd.

You can still purchase a 2021/22 season pass including the all-new Dual Season Pass, to ski or ride for one low, price this winter, plus enjoy tons of pass holder perks all season and be sure to check out what’s new this season so you can get on the slopes faster.