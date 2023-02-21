Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Severe Weather and Safety Advisement

by

The San Bernardino Mountain areas are expecting heavy rain and snow beginning on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, through Sunday, February 26, 2023. We would like to remind all residents and visitors to be prepared for harsh winter conditions by carrying tire traction devices and extra emergency supplies. Please slow down and be aware the roads will be wet and icy. California Department of Transportation will be managing chain control stations with the assistance of California Highway Patrol officers. We will send updates as conditions develop. Please call 9-1-1 for immediate emergencies.

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5