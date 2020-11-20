Scott Howes promoted to Deputy Fire Chief

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino National Forest officials have welcomed Scott Howes as the Forest’s new Deputy Fire Chief. Chief Howes, who has served the public with the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years, was most recently the Division Chief for the Front Country Ranger District.

Chief Howes started his career on the San Bernardino National Forest in 1987, working on engine, helitack and hotshot crews. He became a Battalion Chief in 2009, then Division Chief on the Front Country Ranger District in 2016. He has served on a National type 1 Incident Management Team as well as served as the incident commander on a Southern Zone Engine Academy.

Two of the most notable fire incidents he has served as Incident Commander on have been the 2016 Blue Cut Fire and 2015 North Fire, which earned him the Pacific Southwest Regional Forester’s “Safety Leadership in Emergency Response” Award. Both of these fires occurred in the Cajon Pass, the most complex area on the Forest to manage wildfires due to being one of the three most significant transportation and energy portals into Southern California that is surrounded by forest and recreational users.

Chief Howes replaces Deputy Fire Chief Mike Nobles, who was recently promoted to be the Fire Chief on the Cleveland National Forest.

“Chief Howes possesses the qualities of great Leader within the Fire Community, and I am excited to work with him in continuing to improve and lead our fire program to success,” said Fire Chief Jaime Gamboa.

Chief Howes and wife Nicole are lifelong residents of Highland, Calif. and have a daughter that attends Northern Arizona University.